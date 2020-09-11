Advertisement

“This is going the wrong way”

Governor hints at more action to stop rising coronavirus cases
(WSAZ)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says “orange” counties continuing in-person classes puts students, staff and teachers at risk.

And he hinted more actions could be taken to stop a two-week rise in coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

He announced two new counties-outside of the immediate Parkersburg area-went overnight to “orange”-one level below the highest alert level.

A weekly chart, to be released Saturday night at 5 P.M. determines whether classes can be held the following week.

The governor also said more testing is needed, saying COVID-19 tests decrease, not increase, the number of positive cases.

1157 new positive cases were announced Friday, with a positive test rate of 4.18% and a cumulative rate of 2.58% and a rate of transmission of 1.46%.

Justice hinted at more action, adding “we’re looking at it from a standpoint of travel and business”. He added he and state health officials will be studying the growing cases over the weekend, and that a yet-to-be-appointed panel will issue recommendations. “Everybody needs to do everything they can to stop this”.

