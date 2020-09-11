Advertisement

Vice President Pence plans rally in Zanesville

(WDBJ7)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - In 2016, vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence made two campaign stops in southeastern Ohio, including one in Marietta.

Next week, Pence is scheduled to be in Muskingum County for another rally.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said the rally in Zanesville will be part of a major campaign swing to several midwestern states.

Pence will promote the Trump administration’s achievements, and differences with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to a campaign statement.

The rally is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

For information on tickets, go to: https://events.donaldjtrump.com/

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marietta College fundraising to fight hunger

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Marietta College is raising funds to support Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley, a non-profit organization created through a collaboration of the college along with Peoples Bank, Memorial Health System, and the law firm Bricker and Eckler.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 49 COVID-19 deaths, 1,240 new cases on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. DHHR reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 157 new cases on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Paving project on Wood CR 21, Old U.S. 21, beginning on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on Wood CR 21, Old U.S. 21, beginning on Thursday, September 17, according to Mike Foley, District Three construction engineer.

Latest News

News

Change to W.Va. County Alert System | Virtual learning for orange counties for at least a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ
New guidance was released Friday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice regarding the color-coded system created to determine the re-entry plan for schools in the state.

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. 1, 9/11/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Dave and Brittany harvest some cabbage in the ever-growing garden

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II, 9/11/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Thomas joins Dave to take a look at the abundance of tomatoes growing in the garden.

News

Forecast for September 11th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WVU-P holds virtual September 11 commemoration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WVU Parkersburg held a virtual September 11 commemoration this year. The event was held via Zoom and featured several speakers from the campus community.

News

Parkersburg man could face life in prison for meth charge

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Andrew Hopkins faces up to life in prison.