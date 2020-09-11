Vice President Pence plans rally in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - In 2016, vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence made two campaign stops in southeastern Ohio, including one in Marietta.

Next week, Pence is scheduled to be in Muskingum County for another rally.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said the rally in Zanesville will be part of a major campaign swing to several midwestern states.

Pence will promote the Trump administration’s achievements, and differences with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to a campaign statement.

The rally is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.

For information on tickets, go to: https://events.donaldjtrump.com/

