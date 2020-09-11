WVU-P holds virtual September 11 commemoration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WVU Parkersburg held a virtual September 11 commemoration this year. The event was held via Zoom and featured several speakers from the campus community.

Those speakers included veterans services officer Darren Shearlock, history professor Dr. Robert Anderson, campus police officer Al Collins, advisor Kim Mcfee, and President Chris Gilmer.

Anderson spoke first, giving historical perspective on the global events leading up to the formation of the Taliban, the prominence of Osama bin Laden, and ultimately, the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The speakers then recounted their personal experiences of the day. Shearlock, who was an Army officer at Fort Bragg in North Carolina at the time, said that he first heard the news over the radio. He said Fort Bragg was “abuzz” and his fellow officers were “extremely nervous,” afraid that their location would be attacked.

Similarly, Anderson said he was at home when he learned of the events from his wife, and he had a “feeling of uncertainty and that life was out of control.”

The participants next explained how the attacks changed their world views. Shearlock said it prompted him to research the Middle East and Islam, and to attempt to better understand the relationship between the United States and that part of the world. It also led to him serving in Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and parts of West Africa.

Then, they discussed how the events altered their personal lives. Each participant gave an anecdote. Mcfee explained that her husband became an air marshall because he felt the need to do something to address global circumstances. “Knowing what he was doing, I lived in fear,” Mcfee said.

The event concluded with a statement by Gilmer, in which he said that, although the attacks made apparent to him “man’s cruelty to man,” the reaction of the local community “also reinforced to me man and woman’s humanity toward man and woman.” Gilmer added, “I’m very proud to be a part of an institution that, after all these years, is committed to remembering [September 11]”.

