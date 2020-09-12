Football Frenzy- Week 3 recap

(WTAP) - Two of the most successful programs in West Virginia high school football had an unlikely meeting on the gridiron in week 2 of the West Virginia high school football season.

Class AAA titan Parkersburg welcomed Class A dynasty Wheeling Central

And the Big Reds win this David vs. Goliath confrontation with a 38-21 come from behind victory. Bryson Singer led the comeback, passing for 2 touchdowns and running for 3 more.

Parkersburg South notches it’s first win of the season. The Patriots travel to Beckley and topped Woodrow Wilson 42-6. Sam Shuler passed for 5 touchdowns as the Patriots roll up more than 500 yards in total offense

Marietta breaks into the win column. The Tigers pull out a close 24-20 win on the road at Athens.

Williamstown runs it’s record to a perfect 2-0. The Yellowjackets got down to Ravenswood and come away with a 61-7 victory over the Red Devils

Fort Frye’s run of regular season perfection continues. The Cadets blank Caldwell 26-0 on the Redskins home field to move to 3-0

Waterford wins big at home with a 59-6 victory over Southern to move to 2-1 on the season.

The St. Marys Blue Devils are out of the gate with 2 straight wins with a 33- 6 home victory over Grafton

The Warren Warriors go on the road to Logan and bring home a 28-14 victory. Warrior quarterback Kurt Taylor and receiver Evan Gandee hooked up 3 times for touchdowns.

The road was not a easy place for Belpre. The always tough Trimble Tomcats brng down the Eagles 41-0

For all the scores from Friday night click on the scoreboard link on our sports page

