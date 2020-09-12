Advertisement

Meigs County volleyball player collapses at practice, dies

By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, a Southern High School volleyball player collapsed at practice.

Sheriff Keith Wood says Jordan Hardwick, 17, passed away Friday after collapsing at volleyball practice.

According to Meigs County EMS, the incident is under investigation.

