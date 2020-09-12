MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - September is National Recovery Month, but this year has been a difficult one for those attempting to overcome mental health issues and addictions with the pandemic going on.

It was very difficult. We definitely have seen many of our clients kind of go in a downward spiral in terms of their depression; their mental health. We saw an increase in relapses and overdoses.

A lot of this is due to the isolation and lack of in-person group meetings.

“Before the pandemic, all we had was in-person meetings and you get used to those and you depend on them and you look forward to them,” says Joshua Martin. "And with the pandemic, it kind of put a halt to that and limited places and it limited your experience and the things you got out of them.”

Because of the inability of those in recovery to be around their community, another medium had to help them. And with that, they were given the Telehealth option to assist them during these unprecedented times.

It was a way for them to utilize technology from the comfort of their homes. And with the availability of using their smart phones, tablets or computers, the recovery centers actually saw a rise in attendance from this option.

It’s something that those in recovery recommend after helping them when they were in a difficult time during quarantine.

Telehealth is amazing. It brought meetings to my living room when I needed it the most when I couldn’t leave or when I couldn’t meet with other people and interact and discuss things and problems and issues that I was having. Telehealth made that possible for me.

Martin says that he recommends this method to anyone else that is in recovery because of the convenience and availability that comes with it.

