WVU Suspends 11 Players for Season-Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown has announced that 11 players have been suspended for the Mountaineers' season-opener Saturday against Eastern Kentucky for a violation of team rules.

Those who are suspended from today’s game are T.J. Banks (TE/r-So.), Chase Behrndt (OL/r-Sr.), Zach Davis (OL/r-Sr.), Zack Dobson (WR/Jr.), Isaiah Esdale (WR/r-Jr.), JP Hadley (LS/r-So.), Mike O’Lauglin (TE/r-So.), T.J. Simmons (WR/r-Sr.), Tairiq Stewart (OL/Jr.), Junior Uzebu (OL/r-So.) and David Vincent-Okloli (CB/Fr.).

