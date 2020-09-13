Advertisement

Campers from West Virginia rescued from flash flood in Kentucky

Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Kentucky.
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Kentucky.(Powell County Search and Rescue)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SLADE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Ky.

According to a Facebook post from Powell County Search & Rescue, the group was camping at the Middle Fork Campground at Natural Bridge State Park Saturday night, when a park ranger told them they needed to move to higher ground due to a flash flood.

They say the campers got in their pickup truck, and drove the wrong way into the swift water. The park ranger watched helplessly as the truck started to disappear beneath the water.

A woman was able to jump out of the truck and swim to shore, while a second camper got out after the truck drifted about 1,000 feet downstream.

Powell County Search and Rescue, along with Natural Bridge Park Rangers, Middle fork Fire Department and Powell County...

Posted by Powell County Search & Rescue on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Officials say the park ranger was able to throw a rope to the third person after the truck got stuck on a tree, and he was able to safely make it to shore.

The group then had to hike back to the woman who first jumped out of the truck. They say she didn’t have shoes on, so rescuers found some fire department boots for her to wear through the woods.

Officials say Natural Bridge State Park Rangers, Powell County Search & Rescue, Middle Fork Fire Department and Powell County Ambulance Service all helped with the rescue.

