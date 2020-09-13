Fall sports scoreboard - September 12th
High School Football
Frontier 50
Bridgeport 6
Boys Soccer
Parkersburg 5
Jefferson 0
Williamstown 2
Buckhannon Upshur 5
Girls Soccer
Marietta 3
Parkersburg1
Parkersburg South 5
Woodrow Wilson 0
Warren 5
Gallia 0
Cross Country
Chick Fil-A Invitational
Boys:
1. Wheeling Park 71
2. Fairmont 77
3. Doddridge County 101
4. Woodrow Wilson 130
5. Parkersburg 150
Girls:
1. Williamstown 46
2. Ripley 71
3. Woodrow Wilson 84
4. Doddridge County 124
5. Wheeling Park 136
Jeremy Anderson Invitational
Boys:
1. Warren 56
2. Fisher Catholic 58
3. Belpre 94
4. Caldwell 115
5. Marietta 132
Girls:
1. Marietta 70
2. Warren 84
3. Caldwell 92
4. Fisher Catholic 131
5. Buckeye Trail 139
