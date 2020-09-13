Advertisement

Fall sports scoreboard - September 12th

NJCAA announces changes to fall sports season.
NJCAA announces changes to fall sports season.(MGN | NBC Nebraska sCOTTSBLUFF)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) -

High School Football

Frontier 50

Bridgeport 6

Boys Soccer

Parkersburg 5

Jefferson 0

Williamstown 2

Buckhannon Upshur 5

Girls Soccer

Marietta 3

Parkersburg1

Parkersburg South 5

Woodrow Wilson 0

Warren 5

Gallia 0

Cross Country

Chick Fil-A Invitational

Boys:

1. Wheeling Park 71

2. Fairmont 77

3. Doddridge County 101

4. Woodrow Wilson 130

5. Parkersburg 150

Girls:

1. Williamstown 46

2. Ripley 71

3. Woodrow Wilson 84

4. Doddridge County 124

5. Wheeling Park 136

Jeremy Anderson Invitational

Boys:

1. Warren 56

2. Fisher Catholic 58

3. Belpre 94

4. Caldwell 115

5. Marietta 132

Girls:

1. Marietta 70

2. Warren 84

3. Caldwell 92

4. Fisher Catholic 131

5. Buckeye Trail 139

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 3 recap

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton, Jesse Wharff and Ryan Wilson
Highlights and scores from week 3 of the high school football season.

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 3 slate

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school and college football games for Sept. 11-12

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Warren defeats Dove 2-0 in high school soccer

Sports

Shazier retires

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ryan Shazier retires from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Latest News

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Sept. 9

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Wheeling Park defeats Parkersburg South 3-0 in boys high school soccer.

Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week

Student Athlete of the Week: Eli Fullerton

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
This week's Student Athlete is Eli Fullerton from Belpre.

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Sept. 8

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
High school scores from Tuesday Sept. 8

Football

Marshall rolls 59-0 in dazzling debut for QB Wells

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Marshall defeats Eastern Kentucky 59-0.

High School

Fall sports scoreboard: September 5

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
Fall sports scoreboard

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 2 recap

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:31 AM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Week 2 scores and highlights in area high school football