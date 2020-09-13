Advertisement

Head on crash on Route 68 leaves one injured

Severity of injury still unknown
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
BLENNERHASSETT, W.Va (WTAP) -

A two car crash took place just before 11 p.m. in Blennerhassett, at the intersection of Ros-Mar Heights Drive and Harris Highway, or Route 68.

Police say that a vehicle was exiting Ros-Mar Heights Drive when another vehicle struck it coming southbound on Harris Highway, leading to a head on collision.

Police also say there was one injury, and they do not yet know the severity, and that whether or not either driver was impaired is under investigation.

We will have more details as this story progresses.

