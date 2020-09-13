Advertisement

“Heroes Day” to honor first responders

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared that the second Saturday of September will be known as “Heroes Day” in the Mountain State.

It’s a day to honor first responders like police officers, firefighters and paramedics to name a few.

Justice says he made this proclamation in remembrance of the first responders who answered the call of duty on 9/11.

Local first responders say they’re honored to be recognized at the state level.

Well it’s very excitement that we’re being recognized at the state level. This is farther reaching than just firefighters, all the first responders and all the people who’s not seen on the frontlines as far as dispatchers. This goes a lot deeper than who you see on the street. And it’s very exciting to see that it’s being recognized. Especially with what’s going on in the world today to be recognized, as a first responder.

Lt. Tom Weary, Parkersburg Fire Department

Lietenant Weary is a firefighter of 19 years and was brought onto the Parkersburg fire department one week after the 9/11 attacks.

