Marietta College helping to provide seniors with protective equipment

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are taking time out of their weekend to assist seniors living in Southeast Ohio.

The college is teaming up with Buckeye Hills to help package five thousand protective equipment kits for seniors in the Southeast Region of Ohio.

These kits include face covering and hand sanitizer.

Students say this is a great opportunity to give back to their community.

We are in a time of course when everyone is ever more aware of kind of how interconnected we all are. How many challenges there are throughout the community. How we all need and depend on each other. And so, this is a really great chance for students. Many of whom were directly impacted by this. Because they had to do remote learning, they’ve been on lockdown, they’ve had different things. To have a chance to be together, to work together, to be engaged in the community, and to give back.

The funding for the products came from the CARES Act. Personal hygiene products such as soap were provided by Colgate-Palmolive.

