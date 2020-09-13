Marietta Police searching for attempted armed robbery suspect

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery at the Speedway on Muskingum Drive in Marietta. It happened around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Captain Aaron Nedeff of the Marietta Police Department says a white male suspect brandished a gun, but left the scene before getting any money.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5′5″ tall and has brown hair. They have not released a photo yet.

We will continue to keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

