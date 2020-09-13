W.Va. releases updated School Alert System Map

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia released an updated School Alert System Map Saturday just after 5 p.m.

The color coded map shows which county schools can continue or begin in-person learning. It also controls which schools can have extracurricular activities.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, Wood, Wirt, Pleasants and Ritchie Counties are green, meaning there are less than three coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the county. As a green county, schools can continue in-person learning and extracurricular activities can continue. Immediate family members will be allowed at sports competitions.

Dodridge County turned yellow this week, meaning in-person learning and extracurriculars can continue, but only parents or guardians will be allowed sports competitions. There are also stricter mask guidelines in place for students. Calhoun, Roane and Jackson Counties are also yellow.

Boone County has turned orange, meaning extracurricular activities will be limited to strength and conditioning only. That means Wirt County High School’s football game against Van cannot be played under state guidelines. This is the second game in three weeks to be cancelled for Wirt.

More details can be found on what each color code means can found by clicking here.

