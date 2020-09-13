Advertisement

W.Va. to send $400 in jobless benefits this week

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will start processing additional unemployment benefits to residents this week, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

The federal government approved the state’s application for funding late last month. Those unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic will receive an additional $400 per week through the Lost Wages Assistance Program created by President Donald Trump.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide $300 and the state will chip in $100 through coronavirus relief funds, Justice said.

The benefits will be sent out starting Monday, said Scott Adkins, the acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. They replace $600 weekly payments that expired in July.

Eligible residents at first will retroactively receive five weeks of benefits totaling $2,000, minus withholding taxes, for Aug. 1 through Aug. 29, Adkins said. Residents must certify they are unemployed because of the coronavirus.

Individuals who returned to work or exhausted their benefits before Aug. 1 will not be eligible.

Residents must currently receive at least $100 weekly in state unemployment benefits to get the full amount. Those ineligible for the $400 can still receive $100 each week provided by the state. Adkins said the extra $100 will affect nearly 15,000 families.

West Virginia has been approved for $103 million. Once the money has been exhausted, the benefits will cease, Adkins said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU processes 127 positive COVID-19 tests among students in last week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia University officials processed 127 new cases of COVID-19 among students at its Morgantown campus between September 4-11.

News

Crash on Route 68 leaves one injured

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Severity of injury still unknown

News

W.Va. releases updated School Alert System Map

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Wirt County high school loses yet another opponent in an unusual football season

News

Marietta Police searching for attempted armed robbery suspect

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A male suspect is wanted after police say he brandished a gun at a Speedway.

Latest News

News

“Heroes Day” to honor first responders

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice has declared that the second Saturday of September will be known as “Heroes Day” in the Mountain State.

News

Marietta College helping to provide seniors with protective equipment

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Marietta College students are taking time out of their weekend to assist seniors living in Southeast Ohio.

News

Southern High School volleyball team pays tribute to teammate

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The community came to celebrate the life of Jordan Hardwick, who passed away Friday night.

News

Meigs County volleyball player collapses at practice, dies

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
County officials say the player was only 17 years old.

News

WVU Suspends 11 Players for Season-Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT
Violation of team rules

News

September is National Recovery Month

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
September is National Recovery Month, but this year has been a difficult one for those attempting to overcome mental health issues and addictions with the pandemic going on.