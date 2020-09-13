WVU processes 127 positive COVID-19 tests among students in last week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officials processed 127 new cases of COVID-19 among students at its Morgantown campus between September 4-11.

150 more students self-reported positive cases during the course of that week.

University-conducted testing last week was a positive rate of 9.62%. No faculty or staff members tested positive.

WVU reported 49 new cases from university-conducted testing on Friday, the most reported in one day since testing began. That was out of 681 tests conducted, for a positive rate of 7.2%.

More than 1,000 students are in quarantine and another 443 are in isolation, as of the university’s most recent update.

Yesterday (9/10), there were 49 positive COVID-19 test results of the 688 tests processed from WVU Morgantown. 8 additional cases were self-reported.



Results are listed on the date reported, not the date tested.



