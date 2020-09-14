Advertisement

Application deadline approaching for PACF community action grants

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Twice a year, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) accepts applications for its community action grants, which support organizations working in the arts, health and human services, recreation, education, and more. Applications for its fall cycle of those grants are due Tuesday, September 15, and grant recipients will be announced in November.

“Charitable organizations are invited to apply and propose projects that address community needs that they’re trying to meet,” said Marian Clowes, associate director for community leadership.

Clowes added that, during the last several months, PACF has provided a number of grants to area organizations intended specifically to address needs and concerns resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that many of the applications coming in for the fall cycle of grants have to do with more generalized needs.

“We have been doing a lot of COVID-19 relief grant-making over the last six months...So we’re seeing some requests come in during this fall cycle that are still related to the pandemic, but we’re also seeing more general requests for capital improvements for non-profit agencies,” Clowes said.

“We’re excited to see the requests come in. A lot of them come in on the last day or two, so we’ll see what comes in today or tomorrow,” Clowes added.

Those who would like to apply for a grant may do so on PACF’s website.

