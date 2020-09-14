Advertisement

Buckeye Hills Regional Council to host meetings on coordinated transportation plan

(WTAP)
Sep. 14, 2020
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Hills Regional Council will host a pair of virtual meetings to review the 2020 update process for the Washington County Coordinated Transportation Plan and gather community feedback on September 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live at facebook.com/buckeyehills/live.

The previous 2018 update of the Washington County Coordinated Transportation Plan that is to be updated in 2020 is available online at buckeyehills.org/mobility-management. As a requirement for Federal Transit Authority (FTA) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) funding, the purpose of the Coordinated Transportation Plan is to identify community resources for transportation and mobility, understand the gaps and unmet needs within those resources, and to determine the approach to addressing those gaps and unmet needs. Federal law requires these plans to be developed and approved through a process that includes participation by seniors, individuals with disabilities, representatives of public, private, and nonprofit transportation and human services providers and other members of the public.

Questions and feedback about the plan may be submitted to Brandi Hesson, Mobility Manager, at bhesson@buckeyehills.org or 740-376-7629.

