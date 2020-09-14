Advertisement

Commission discusses Census, pay adjustments

Census response deadline still September 30
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - In spite of a federal judge’s temporary restraining order, plans are still being made to end this year’s Census count by the end of this month.

A court hearing on an appeal to that injunction is set for later this week.

The decision to move the end date of the Census count from October 31 to September 30 has been the subject of opposition and debate since it was announced earlier this summer.

Wood County’s representative to the Census told the county commission Monday that residents who have not done so should respond to the Census count by September 30.

“Apparently, the bureau is preceding on the premise that we’re stopping on (September) 30th, despite this court action and what may or may not happen," says local Census committee chairwoman, Pam Brust. "I just need to make sure everybody in the county knows they need to get it in by the 30th of this month.”

Wood County’s response to the ten-year count is 70%, the second-highest in West Virginia.

The commission, meantime plans to vote Thursday on granting one-time pay bonuses to county employees. That’s the result of a $2.1 million carryover from the 2019-2020 budget year, which ended June 30.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

