Flu season during the pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With flu season approaching, health officials say they expect many people to be a lot more skeptical about their symptoms because of the pandemic.

With the coronavirus, flu and seasonal allergies all having similar symptoms, health officials say it’s important to be even more cautious than usual during flu season. And they say following COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing masks is just as important when flu season hits.

And if you’re feeling any of the symptoms, they say you need to make sure to see your doctor.

So it’s difficult to know whether it’s flu, whether it’s COVID---get tested. And many of the areas now are getting tests so they can do flu and COVID at the same time. Because, honestly, the potential of having both of them is there.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department will be hosting three flu-shot drive-thrus at its offices on sixth street in October.

They will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Saturdays.

The health department will also have planned visits to area schools and businesses.

