Justice meeting to determine changes in color-code map

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice is meeting with cabinet members and others-possibly to discuss changes to the state’s color-coded alert map.

The governor suggested at his news briefing Monday changes could be made to the map that determines whether schools can have in-person classes and extra-curricular activities such as sports.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 5 P.M. at the governor’s mansion.

Justice said a new color could be added, one that could allow students in counties now in the upper “orange” level to return to the classroom. The color Justice mentioned-gold-would be between the yellow and orange levels.

The governor also voiced concern that in Kanawha County-which is at “orange”-two bible study schools have held in-person classes, in apparent violation of state guidelines under the color code system.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.