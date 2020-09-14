Mineral Wells racetrack gets major renovations

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - There hasn’t been much racing there in the past decade.

But the new operators of the West Virginia Motor Speedway want to change that.

Earlier this summer, a group leased the dirt track, first opened in the 1980′s, from the P.M. Development Company. It’s done a lot of work so far, trying to get it back into shape.

“6-8 weeks ago, it was overgrown, and we knew we had a big project on our hands to come in and clean this up," according to Cody Watson, whose WVMS Promotions, LLC, leases the track, "but it’s something we definitely wanted to do and bring this place back,”

In the 1980′s and ’90′s, the speedway, located just of Interstate 77 at Mineral Wells, was a showplace. NASCAR-sanctioned events were held there for a time in the 1990′s. But starting in the 2000′s, the NASCAR events ended, and problems developed with its ownership. A sign still visible from the highway promotes events for the 2011 season. Old advertising signs dot the track, some for businesses no longer in existence.

Dirt was being moved in the track area when we were there Monday. But it’s not just the track getting a makeover. Stands are being painted. Buildings have been, or are being reroofed and repaneled. All with a goal to hold the first racing there-weather and pandemic permitting-in April of 2021.

“We want to stick to our dirt roots and pride ourselves on a nice venue for the dirt racing community," Watson says. "Not just locally, but nationally.”

The goal here is to not just have dirt track racing, but other types of live events, such as concerts. In other words, to make it into a showplace the area has wanted for a long time.

“Monster truck show, truck and tractor pull, things of that nature to really utilize the complex for the community," Watson says, "as an entertainment complex more than just a racetrack.”

An ambitious goal? Perhaps. But one aimed at bringing back to live a visible venue, to what its original owners envisioned.

