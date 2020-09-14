More Than Pink Walk going virtual

SOUTHEAST Ohio (WTAP) - The sixth annual More Than Pink Walk will be this Saturday for Southeast Ohio.

However, because of the pandemic, the walk will not be in Athens as usual. But instead, those who are participating will be doing it remotely.

As this year everyone can follow along using the Facebook group or the newly developed app by Susan G. Komen to help track every participant’s progress.

We have a Facebook group that we invite folks to join and share about their engagement and what they’re doing for the walk this year. Maybe getting together with some close family members or a small team if they’re comfortable walking where they are. Also, sharing some photos in that or writing some posts, sharing their stories. We also have a More than Pink walk app, a mobile app that’s available, and that’s new this year. Which is exciting. And we can do is connect it to your phone so that it tracks your steps.

Those who want to still register have until Friday night.

The opening ceremonies will be done over their Facebook group at 8:30 a.m. The walk will start at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.