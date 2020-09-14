Advertisement

More Than Pink Walk going virtual

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Ohio (WTAP) - The sixth annual More Than Pink Walk will be this Saturday for Southeast Ohio.

However, because of the pandemic, the walk will not be in Athens as usual. But instead, those who are participating will be doing it remotely.

As this year everyone can follow along using the Facebook group or the newly developed app by Susan G. Komen to help track every participant’s progress.

We have a Facebook group that we invite folks to join and share about their engagement and what they’re doing for the walk this year. Maybe getting together with some close family members or a small team if they’re comfortable walking where they are. Also, sharing some photos in that or writing some posts, sharing their stories. We also have a More than Pink walk app, a mobile app that’s available, and that’s new this year. Which is exciting. And we can do is connect it to your phone so that it tracks your steps.

Alyssa Petrella, Susan G. Komen Development Director

Those who want to still register have until Friday night.

The opening ceremonies will be done over their Facebook group at 8:30 a.m. The walk will start at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Justice meeting to determine changes in color-code map

Updated: moments ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Gov. Justice meeting to discuss changes in color-code map

News

Flu season during the pandemic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
With flu season approaching, health officials say they expect many people to be a lot more skeptical about their symptoms because of the pandemic.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Cadets ranked third in Division VI poll

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Doege does well in WVU debut

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Mineral Wells racetrack gets major renovations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Mineral Wells racetrack planning for a comeback

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Buckeyes opt for NFL

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Big Ten meeting

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - More Than Pink Walk going virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Hannah Myers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago