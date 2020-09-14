Obituary: Arlene Wray Munson

Arlene Wray Munson passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in 1928 in Clay County, West Virginia to her parents, Donald Matthew and Lorna Ethel Bird Estep. Although the last few years of her life were wrought with the tragic onset of dementia, we remember not the disease that took her life but we remember the strong, intelligent, happy person she truly was. Arlene found joy in everything, especially her children. She loved music, animals, sewing, crochet and the Steelers.

She worked for many years for the Bureau of the Public Debt in Parkersburg, WV until she retired. She lived by herself happily for many years and loved life with her good friends, children,grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Donald Matthew and Lorna Ethel Bird Estep, stepmother Helen Estep, brother Don Maurice Estep and her estranged husband Robert Cunningham Munson.

Arlene leaves behind so many family and friends to cherish her memory, including her children and step children, Robert C. Munson, M.D., Chicago, Il; Renee Anderson, Phoenix, AZ; Gregory A. Munson and wife Sharon, Irwin, PA; Candice M. Bandy and husband Craig, Boaz, WV; Mark C. Munson and wife Sharon, Parkersburg, WV; Lou Ellen Gabriel and husband Pat, Grand Junction, CO; John P. (J.P.) Munson and wife Lori, Orlando, FL; sisters, Carole Sue Lynch, Alexandria, VA; Ella Guthrie, Roanoke, VA; Linda Wilson, Lehigh Acres, FL. She has 20 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be on Wednesday, September 16, 11:00 a.m. at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH. Visitation preceding the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. in The White Cemetery in Clay County, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritans Purse or hospicefoundation.org

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com