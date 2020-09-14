Obituary: “Benny” F. Rockhold

Benjamin Franklin Rockhold, 52, of Parkersburg passed away unexpectedly September 13, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on May 7, 1968 in Parkersburg,the son of the late Charles Barrett Rockhold and Lavada Keeder Rockhold Smith.

Benny had worked at the Parkersburg News & Sentinel for many years.

Benny is survived by his two children Summer Rockhold of Vienna and Aaron Rockhold (Jennifer) of Parkersburg, grandson Benjamin Charles Rockhold, sister Linda Rockhold, brother Charles Rockhold and many extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his sister Carol Keeder.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.