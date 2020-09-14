Obituary: Jerry Lynch

Our brother, Jerry Lynch, age 74, went to be with Jesus this morning. He was the 2nd born of eleven children. He was our big brother, our protecter, our friend, our sweetheart, the one who made us laugh, our buddy, the uncle who loved all our babies, the one who gave us a dollar for candy after school, our ride to church, our hard worker who kept the yard clean, Jerry just plain and simple loved people. Never forgot a face, could tell you what model and year any vehicle was, but mostly and more importantly, Jerry loved Jesus and had a personal relationship with Him, so his story isn’t over. It’s just begun. We will see him again (sooner than later I hope) but until then, get yourself ready to see Jesus.

He leaves behind Linda Lynch Guinn, Dave Lynch, Lisa Lynch Easter, Mark Lynch and Melody Lynch.

Those there to meet him when he entered heaven are Mom and Dad (James And Rosalie), Randy (Jackie F. Lynch) Steve, Lois, and Scott and Jimmy. Can you imagine what a reunion they’re having! Thank you Jesus for this gift of Jerry. You could have given him to any family but you chose ours!

Friends and family........The Lynch family will have a memorial service for Jerry on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with David Easter and Luke Easter officiating. Please join us as we celebrate Jerry’s life at City Soul Ministries, 1101 46th Street, Vienna WV. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.