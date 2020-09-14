Obituary: Lois L. Gainer

Lois L. Gainer, 78, of Parkersburg passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at her home after an extended illness. She was born in Parkersburg, WV in 1942 a daughter of the late Olis and Grace (Starr) Gainer.

She attended Parkersburg High School and was a Presbyterian by faith. She worked as a hairdresser for many years and retired from Kroger’s. Lois loved working in miniatures and the color blue!

She is survived by her daughter Robin Craig of Illinois; brother Stephen Gainer of Parkersburg; granddaughters Starr and Raine Craig both of Illinois; two sisters-in-law Shantel and Dee Gainer; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Torry and Charles Gainer, sister Delores Gainer, and sister-in-law Janet Gainer.

Graveside services will be Wednesday 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Parkersburg, PO box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

The family would like to thank all Lois' caregivers and Housecall Hospice nurses for their love and care, we appreciate you.

