Obituary: Marjorie E. Brown

Marjorie E. Brown, of Lowell, went to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020 at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Brown and siblings Gladys King, Beulah Briggs, Morris Krapps, Oliver Gessel, Lucille Hupp, and Mary McCauley. Marjorie is survived by her son Chris H. Brown and grandchildren Micheal Heine, Brenda Huck, Christina Merry, Corinna Sievert, and Casey Brown.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, September 16th at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery, with The Rev. David Gaydosik officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the L-A Fire & Rescue, P. O. Box 406, Lowell, OH 45744. The Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to assist the Brown family, and offers on-line condolences by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com.

