Obituary: Marvin E. McDonald

Marvin E. McDonald, 82 of Parkersburg passed away September 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Dennis and Laura Richards McDonald.

He had been employed for several years for the O’Ames Company before his retirement and had attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was an avid animal lover enjoying all of God’s creations and especially loved bird watching.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edythe Spencer McDonald of Parkersburg; His children, Mary Ann Bennett (Stewart) of Parkersburg, Suzanne Halterman (Randy) of Washington, WV., M. Jeffery McDonald of Parkersburg and Max Eric McDonald (Tammy) of St. Petersburg, FL. His grandchildren, Gabe Bennett (Tiffany), Tim Bennett (Eva), Angie Hissam, Brittany Titlow (Josh), Clara Mitchell, Ashley Mitchell and Robert Mitchell and nine great grandchildren. His sister, Dorothea Dressel of Dayton, OH and his brothers, Robert McDonald of Belpre, OH and Douglas McDonald of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles McDonald and Lloyd McDonald as well as an infant brother.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Gary Rapking officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00pm until service time.

Due to COVID 19 the family requests that everyone attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com