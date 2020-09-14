Obituary: Mayanna Sue Guisinger

Mayanna Sue Guisinger, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away September 10, 2020 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice.

She was born on October 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Emerson Averil and Rose Bridget Gallagher Bartlett.

Mayanna was a nurse for many years at a pediatric clinic in Florida where she lived for nearly fifty years before returning to Parkersburg.

Mayanna is survived by her daughter Michelle Head, three grandsons, one granddaughter, six great grandchildren, sibling Joseph Bartlett (Francis), Patricia Rhodes, Roberta Goff (Glenn), Paul Bartlett (Terry) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Ronald Lee Guisinger, son Jeff Guisinger and sister Theresa Kocher (Bud).

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

