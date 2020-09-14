Obituary: Patty Lou Burdett

Patty Lou Burdette, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 14, 1934, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Oscil and Ammie Williams Wright.

Patty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a Servants heart. Patty loved to listen to music and enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ford (Carl) of Parkersburg; one son, Terry Burdette of Parkersburg; one sister, Shirley Stilgenbauer of Williamstown; one granddaughter, Tara Null of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Maywood Burdette; two sisters, Geneva Ott and Betty Full; four brothers, Donald, Glen, Burel and Billy Wright; and a son in-law, Gregory P. Null.

A private funeral service and visitation will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Dennis Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Social distancing and the wearing of mask is required.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.