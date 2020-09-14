Obituary: Richard T. “Rick” Morris, Jr.

Richard T. “Rick” Morris, Jr., 41, of Parkersburg passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

He was born March 6, 1979 in Parkersburg, a son of Richard T. Morris, Sr. of Parkersburg and the late Debra Jean Bennett Francis. Rick enjoyed racing and helped young race car drivers.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Atkinson Morris; two children, Shyan Morris and Colby Ruddleston both of Parkersburg; one grandson; in-laws, Russell Atkinson Sr. and Mary Atkinson of Washington, WV; aunts and uncles, Mike Bennett and Joyce McCumbers of Little Hocking, Rick Bennett of Parkersburg; and Missy Gregory of Ft. Wayne, IN; cousin, Justin McCumbers of Parkersburg and lots of other cousins, friends and racing family.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother; two infant sisters; brother-in-law, Russell “Russy” Atkinson, Jr.; and grandparents, Isabell Buchanan and Robert Buchanan.

Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday September 19, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg. Interment will follow at the Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolence is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

