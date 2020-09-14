Advertisement

Record number of weekend COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia

West Virginia health officials reported more cases of COVID-19 this weekend than any other during the pandemic.
West Virginia health officials reported more cases of COVID-19 this weekend than any other during the pandemic.(DHHR)
By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia health officials reported more cases of COVID-19 this weekend than any other during the pandemic.

The state confirmed 347 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 178 on Sunday for a total of 525 over the two-day period.

Saturday’s number set a pandemic record in the state for the most cases reported in one day.

Active cases rose above 3,000 this weekend for the first time during the pandemic, climbing to 3,143 on Sunday. That’s an increase of 112 since Saturday.

The DHHR on Sunday confirmed the death of an 81-year-old woman from Logan County, bringing the state’s virus death toll to 266.

Hospitalizations have held steady in recent days; 147 West Virginians are in the hospital as of Sunday, with 58 of them in the ICU.

Active cases also rose again in Monongalia County. It currently has 551 active cases, the second-most in the state behind Kanawha County, which has 732.

But Monongalia County’s seven-day rolling average dropped for the fifth-straight day to 34.09 cases per 100,000 residents. In order for students to return to the classroom in Monongalia County, it has to return to ‘yellow’ on the state’s county alert map, and have 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 residents. ‘Red’ counties have 25+ cases per 100,000 residents.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (36), Berkeley (872), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (654), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (470), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (320), Jackson (228), Jefferson (403), Kanawha (1,985), Lewis (37), Lincoln (139), Logan (544), Marion (243), Marshall (139), Mason (124), McDowell (80), Mercer (379), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,691), Monroe (144), Morgan (44), Nicholas (66), Ohio (328), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (399), Raleigh (415), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (16), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (317), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Riverview Cemetery get grave mapping

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Consistent record keeping is a problem many cemeteries face. It’s not unusual for some cemeteries to have unmarked or poorly marked burials.

News

Thousands gather in Cincinnati for ’rolling rally’ for President Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago
Over 6,000 people were signed up for the rally, which was organized by the Patriots for America.

News

4 deaths, an additional 837 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 7 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,415 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 137,405 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

News

Campers from West Virginia rescued from flash flood in Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
Three campers from West Virginia are safe Sunday after their truck was was washed away by fast-moving water in Powell County, Ky.

News

WVU processes 127 positive COVID-19 tests among students in last week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia University officials processed 127 new cases of COVID-19 among students at its Morgantown campus between September 4-11.

Latest News

News

W.Va. to send $400 in jobless benefits this week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia will start processing additional unemployment benefits to residents next week, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

News

Crash on Route 68 leaves one injured

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Severity of injury still unknown

News

W.Va. releases updated School Alert System Map

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Wirt County high school loses yet another opponent in an unusual football season

News

Marietta Police searching for attempted armed robbery suspect

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
A male suspect is wanted after police say he brandished a gun at a Speedway.

News

“Heroes Day” to honor first responders

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
W. Va. Gov. Jim Justice has declared that the second Saturday of September will be known as “Heroes Day” in the Mountain State.