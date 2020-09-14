Riverview Cemetery get grave mapping

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Consistent record keeping is a problem many cemeteries face. It’s not unusual for some cemeteries to have unmarked or poorly marked burials.

Over the weekend, a research geophysicist helped identify unmarked burials in Riverview Cemetery. He also helped indicate places where stones have disappeared and burials where there are none.

He says this sort of project is suited for smaller burial sites as the information is helpful for the people who operate cemeteries.

Most of the places these types of surveys are done are to help them understand what their usages of the cemetery, make the cemetery more valuable for the people interested in coming to see it. And then it also helps the cemetery utilize whatever unused space they have so that they can continue to bring in revenue which then pays for the upkeep and maintenance.

Since he started in Riverview, Dr. North has found a section where there were at least three burials that were unmarked.

