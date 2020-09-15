A.P. Ohio high school football polls: Sept. 14

(AP) - A

Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (10) 3-0 166

2, Dublin Coffman (6) 3-0 151

3, West Chester Lakota West (1) 3-0 109

4, Springfield 3-0 99

5, Canton McKinley 3-0 90

6, Cincinnati Princeton 3-0 89

7, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 2-1 79

8, Mentor 2-1 59

8, Cincinnati St. Xavier (1) 2-1 59

10, Perrysburg 3-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Euclid 27. 12, Groveport-Madison 22. 13, Clayton Northmont 16. 14, Cincinnati Colerain 13.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (14) 3-0 170

2, Toledo Central Catholic 3-0 139

3, Westerville South (3) 3-0 129

4, Avon 3-0 116

5, Cincinnati Winton Woods 3-0 73

6, Hudson 3-0 67

7, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 2-1 59

8, Massillon Perry 3-0 55

9, Massillon Washington 1-1 37

10, Lewis Center Olentangy 3-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 31. 12, Cleveland Benedictine 29. 13, Austintown-Fitch (1) 23. 14, Piqua 18. 15, Kings Mills Kings 16. 16, Avon Lake 12.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (3) 3-0 126

2, Bellbrook (5) 3-0 124

3, Hamilton Badin (3) 3-0 108

4, Tiffin Columbian 3-0 89

5, Columbus St. Francis DeSales (4) 3-0 82

6, Steubenville 3-0 73

7, Dresden Tri-Valley 3-0 69

8, New Richmond (1) 3-0 64

9, Canfield (1) 3-0 61

10, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 3-0 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Streetsboro 36. 12, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 22. 13, Jackson 18. 14, Hubbard 15. 15, New Philadelphia 14. 16, Thornville Sheridan 13. 17, Bowling Green 12.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (5) 3-0 119

2, Bloom-Carroll (4) 3-0 116

3, Cincinnati Indian Hill (2) 3-0 100

(tie) Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 3-0 100

5, Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 3-0 93

6, Bellevue 3-0 86

7, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2) 3-0 73

8, Kenton (1) 2-1 59

9, Canal Fulton Northwest 3-0 51

10, Waverly 3-0 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Shelby 27. 12, Van Wert 25. 13, LaGrange Keystone 24. 14, Napoleon 19. 15, Heath 16. 16, Clyde 14. 16, Wauseon 14. 18, Byesville Meadowbrook 13. 19, Newark Licking Valley 12.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (9) 3-0 156

2, Wheelersburg (6) 3-0 137

3, Ironton (2) 3-0 130

4, Canfield S. Range (2) 3-0 114

5, Findlay Liberty-Benton 3-0 94

6, West Lafayette Ridgewood 3-0 70

7, Bellaire 3-0 63

8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 3-0 52

9, Baltimore Liberty Union 3-0 38

10, Akron Manchester 1-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Brookville 22. 12, Ravenna Southeast 21. 13, Garrettsville Garfield 19. 14, Sugarcreek Garaway 14.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (7) 3-0 134

2, Mechanicsburg (1) 3-0 115

3, Beverly Fort Frye (2) 3-0 113

4, Frankfort Adena (3) 3-0 104

5, New Middletown Springfield (2) 3-0 85

6, Mogadore (1) 3-0 79

7, Archbold (1) 3-0 67

8, Wickliffe 3-0 66

9, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 3-0 50

10, Centerburg 3-0 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Sherwood Fairview 35. 12, Creston Norwayne (1) 25. 13, Covington 21. 14, Columbus Grove 19. 15, Worthington Christian 16. 16, Proctorville Fairland 15. 16, Milford Center Fairbanks 15.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 3-0 152

2, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 3-0 105

3, Dalton 3-0 104

4, Lucas 3-0 90

5, Lima Central Catholic 2-1 68

6, New Madison Tri-Village 3-0 56

7, Arlington 3-0 54

8, Ft. Loramie 3-0 47

9, Glouster Trimble 3-0 44

10, Malvern 3-0 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Norwalk St. Paul 20. 12, New Bremen 15. 13, Spencerville 14. 14, St. Henry 12.

