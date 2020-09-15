Apparent hit-and-run impacts construction equipment on Murdoch Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Construction equipment on Murdoch Ave. was impacted after an apparent hit-and-run overnight.

The Wood County 911 Center had limited information available about the accident, which they received a call about at 11:50 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Murdoch and West Virginia Ave., across the street from the Go-Mart gas station.

Significant construction began on Murdoch/Grand Central Ave. earlier in the Summer, and is expected to continue for the next several weeks.

Parkersburg police responded to the scene, where no injuries were reported.

