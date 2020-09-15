Brown announces two active COVID-19 cases within football team

Advertisement

WVU tabbed eighth in Big 12 preseason poll
By WDTV
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head football coach Neal Brown revealed in his weekly presser on Tuesday that there are two active cases of COVID-19 within the program.

Two true freshman walk-ons both tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing forced WVU freshman defensive end & Bluefield alum Sean Martin to miss Saturday’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

Those are the only two active cases within the program.

