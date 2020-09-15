Camden Clark Medical Center Auxiliary donates over $77,000 to WVU Medicine Camden Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Camden Clark Auxiliary has announced a $77,343 charitable donation to WVU Medicine Camden Clark. The $77,343 donation came in the form of multiple equipment purchases to be used across hospital departments for enhanced patient care. This includes seventeen Philips Vital Sign machines, two Smart Beds for the Ambulatory Infusion Center, and an Elite Touch Door Sensor System for the same day care lobby area.

“We are very grateful for the auxiliary’s continued support of the hospital and its generous response to our patient’s needs,” said Steve Altmiller, President and CEO, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. “The auxiliary is a long-standing program for which we have great respect and we are appreciative of this year’s equipment donation to support improved patient experiences.”

The Camden Clark Auxiliary works year-round to assist with numerous special projects and raise money for the hospital. Since its beginnings in 1952, the Auxiliary has contributed more than $3 million to the hospital, as well as providing tens of thousands of volunteer hours each year.

Volunteer Manager Margie Reed said volunteers have a longstanding tradition of working throughout the hospital serving more than 35 areas in the medical center in addition to volunteering at community events. “Our large number of volunteers allow us many ways to raise funds for the hospital.” Reed said. “Additionally, our shopping cart and our hospitality cart are provided by volunteers for our visitors and employees, who are our most faithful supporters.”

Volunteers raise funds for the hospital in a variety of ways, including through their gift shop and through special sales such as uniforms, shoes, jewelry, books, candy and flowers.

In addition to this donation, the Auxiliary also provides $10,000 in healthcare education scholarships to local students. Earlier this year, the Auxiliary announced four (4) $2,500 scholarship winners, which were awarded to those studying to obtain a degree in the healthcare field.

