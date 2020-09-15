Advertisement

City of Marietta considering removing unwarranted traffic signals at two intersections

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta will initiate a study by TEC Engineering to consider the removal of unwarranted traffic signals at the intersections of 2nd & Scammel Street and Franklin & Market Street, beginning on Thursday, September 17th.

These two intersections do not currently meet the signal warrant thresholds as established by the Ohio Mannual of Traffic Control Devices and are not expected to meet the thresholds in the future.

During this study, a sign reading “Signal Under Study for Removal” will be installed next to the signal heads and a stop sign will be posted on each of the stopped approaches.

At the intersection of 2nd and Scammel Street, the traffic signal for 2nd Street will flash yellow and the signal for Sammel Street will flash red.

At the intersection of Franklin and Market Street, the traffic signals for both streets will flash red.

During this 90-day study, these intersections will be monitored for any changes in crash frequency susceptible to correction by traffic signal control.

The City is requesting that citizens submit their comments and/or concerns regarding the signal removal study via email to: mariettatraffic@teceng.com.

If citizens prefer to discuss their comments and/or concerns, they can call Tina Lones, Engineering Department Office Manager at 740-373-5495.

