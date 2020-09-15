Advertisement

Crash blocks entrance to Parkersburg-Belpre bridge

By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The westbound entrance to the Parkersburg-Belpre bridge was shut down for about 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon because of a two-vehicle crash.

No one was hurt in the crash, which happened about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Ann streets.

According to Parkersburg Police, a Dodge Avenger driven by Kristen Lewis, 48, of Belpre, and a Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by Cecil Flanagan, 58, of Washington, West Virginia, collided in the intersection.

Lewis was driving south on Ann Street and Flanagan was traveling west on Fifth Street, and police said both drivers reported having a green light as they entered the intersection.

No citations were issued.

