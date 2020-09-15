Downtown PKB to host virtual Halloween event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Downtown PKB has announced it is planning to host a virtual Halloween event this year. It will be an online costume contest in which area residents are invited to submit photos of themselves wearing their costumes.

Prizes will be given to the “cutest,” “scariest,” and “most original” entrants and will be available to pick up at the organization’s office.

Entrants will be divided into several age categories, including up to 24 months, 2-5 years, 6-10 years, 11-16 years, and 17 and up. Family entries will be accepted as well.

Photos may be submitted to jessica@downtown.com. Winners will be announced during the first week of November.

