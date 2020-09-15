Advertisement

Governor announces “Ohio to Work” initiative during COVID-19 press conference

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine(WSAZ, Ohio Governor, the ohio channel)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new initiative Tuesday afternoon.

It’s called the “Ohio to Work” initiative. Governor DeWine says it’s a way to help Ohioans who are looking for a job to have a better chance at finding that job.

It will be launched in the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County area first. Officials hope to expand the effort to more areas. More than 30 employers are signed on with the initiative.

The program will help someone who is out of work identify a new career opportunity, train for it and be placed with an employer.

Also during the press conference, DeWine talked about COVID-19 cases in the state. There are 139,485 total reported cases and 4,506 deaths. 132,118 cases are confirmed.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 117,130 are presumed recovered.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

UPDATE: Sen. Capito to self-quarantine despite negative coronavirus test

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Republican senator sought test after being exposed to someone who had tested positive

News

Forecast for September 15th

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Camden Clark Medical Center Auxiliary donates over $77,000 to WVU Medicine Camden Clark

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Camden Clark Auxiliary has announced a $77,343 charitable donation to WVU Medicine Camden Clark. The $77,343 donation came in the form of multiple equipment purchases to be used across hospital departments for enhanced patient care.

News

Downtown PKB to host virtual Halloween event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Downtown PKB has announced it is planning to host a virtual Halloween event this year. It will be an online costume contest in which area residents are invited to submit photos of themselves wearing their costumes.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Gov. Justice Update

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: W.Va. DHHR reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 156 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Apparent hit-and-run impacts construction equipment on Murdoch Ave.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
No injuries reported in Murdoch Ave. incident.

News

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to escaping halfway house

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexis Mathews
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to escaping halfway house

News

Justice meeting to determine changes in color-code map

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Gov. Justice meeting to discuss changes in color-code map

News

More Than Pink Walk going virtual

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The sixth annual More Than Pink Walk will be this Saturday for Southeast Ohio. However, because of the pandemic, the walk will not be in Athens as usual. But instead, those who are participating will be doing it remotely.