Habitat for Humanity providing Parkersburg family with house

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity will be providing its 107th house in the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

The three-bedroom home is being built for one local mom and her teenage son.

The building of this South Parkersburg property has experienced its shares of delays due to the pandemic. Not only did the non-profit shut down in the middle of March, but the construction was limited to social distancing.

The COVID situation has discouraged people from coming out in groups. Which is one of the great things about habitat work is that you can come out with your work buddies or your Sunday school classmates or any group comes out and has a really enjoyable time in building. And so, that has been really limiting. We’re limiting any group that wants to come. We’re limiting them to five people right now. And then so it has had a certain effect. It’s stretched out the building time for these houses.

Alvin Phillips, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley Executive Director

The dedication ceremony for this house is scheduled for this Saturday. Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The house is being sponsored by DuPont.

