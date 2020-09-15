Motorists need to watch for school buses, walking children on roads

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Even though schools in Wood County are only having half of their students into the buildings each day, it is just as important this year for drivers and other motorists to make sure they understand the rules of the road when it comes to school buses and walking students.

The best thing drivers can do is to drive slower, particularly in school zones, or when they are near a school bus.

When the school bus opens the “STOP” sign on it’s side, drivers in both directions must stop to allow the bus to be unloaded, and allow kids to walk across the streets safely.

“Any time a motorist is behind a school bus, or approaching a school bus, from the opposite direction, always proceed with caution," said William Hosaflook, Superintendent of Wood County Schools. "You never know when the lights will come on, you may not know where all the stops are. Of course, we have the caution lights, and then, of course, the red is the stop light, so please be very cautious when approaching.”

It is also up to students and parents to make sure they look both ways and walk across the streets safely.

As for students on school buses, Hosaflook said that students have responded well and are following the guidelines for major changes, such as wearing the mask the entire time while on the bus.

