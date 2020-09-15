Obituary: Alice Faye Mugrage

Alice Faye Mugrage, 73, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Alice was born August 29, 1947 in Conway, South Carolina.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School and received her Associates Degree from Washington State Technical College. Living for God and others was Faye’s chief joy

Alice is survived by her son Ronald Mugrage; her sister Delores Bruss; her sister-in-law Betty Wall and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fleddie Wall and Ruth Horner, stepfather Charles Horner, her brother Fleddie Donald Wall, and her sister Hazel Downy.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 17 at 11 AM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750, with Carlton Schooley and Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

