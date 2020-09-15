Obituary: Jane Phyllis Willison

Jane Phyllis Willison, 80, of Parkersburg passed away September 13th, 2020, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born November 4th, 1939, a daughter of the late Robert and Flora Edman.

Mrs. Wilson was a housewife, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandma, and adoptive grandmother to a church full of many, a sister, aunt and friend. She was a lifetime member of the Sunrise Baptist Church, where she was known as grandma Jane and known for her words of wisdom and encouragement. She was a little spunky and always said what was on her mind. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Surviving her is her loving children, Jannell Riddle (Daniel), Raymond Scott Willison (Missy, who she loved like her own), and Lisa Kay Vanway (Alan), all of Parkersburg; sister Ruth Smith and Sue Copeland (Bill); brother James Edman (Linda); brother-in-laws Larry Sims and Marvin Sallee; grandchildren Kara, Jay, Ryan (Taylor), Andrew, and Nicholas, and her great grandchild Ezra George.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Edward Raymond Willison; grandson Justin Willison; sisters Ethel Sallee and Lanore Sims; 2 infant sisters sisters, and brothers Bob and Frank Edman.

There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later time at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg has been trusted with the arrangements.

