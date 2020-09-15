Advertisement

Obituary: Linda Kay Turner

Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Linda Kay Turner, 79 of Parkersburg, passed away September 13, 2020 after a brief stay at Eagle Pointe Nursing Facility.  She was born July 2, 1941 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Leslie and Mamie (Potter) Hoy.

Linda was a homemaker and previously worked for Dr. Priscilla Leavitt at the Counseling and Wellness Center.  She was a member of the Union Valley Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children:  Doug Turner (Christina) of Vienna, Melissa Bell (Michael) of Fairmont and Eric Turner (Michelle) of Parkersburg and her brother Howard Hoy (Linda) of Parkersburg.

She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren:  Justin, Jeremy, Brandon, Preston, Erica, Jennifer and Katelyn along with great grandchildren:  Cane and Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawton G. Turner in 2006, grandson Gage and sisters: Barbara Guthman and Sue Johnson.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH at the convenience of the family with her nephew, Pastor Roger Johnson officiating.  There will be no public visitation or funeral.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

The Turner family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Linda’s in-home caregivers for the wonderful care shown to Linda during her final days.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

