Ohio posts school district report cards without usual grades

Ohio has released its latest report cards for school districts without the usual performance rankings and some other key indicators.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has released its latest report cards for school districts without the usual performance rankings and some other key indicators. That comes after school closures and legislative changes related to the coronavirus affected the state’s system for reporting and accountability. State testing requirements were waived in the spring under legislation passed as schools faced closures and the pivot to remote learning because of the pandemic. As a result, report cards released Tuesday for the 2019-2020 school year don’t include ratings that are based on the tests that were canceled. The report cards do still include information about graduation rates, enrollment, attendance and spending.

