Parkersburg man pleads guilty to escaping halfway house

Sean Anthony Nalle, 35, pled guilty to an escape charge nearly a month away from his release
By Alexis Mathews
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -A Parkersburg man pled guilty to an escape charge after admitting to walking away from a halfway house earlier this year.

According to United States Attorney General Mike Stuart, Sean Anthony Nalle, 35, told authorities that in February of 2020 he left Dismas Charities, Inc., a Bureau of Prisons residential reentry facility, without permission and did not return. Nalle was confined at Dismas because of a previous federal gun crime conviction.

“Bad idea. Nalle was about a month away from his release. Now he faces up to five years in prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

He faces up to five years in prison when sentenced on November 10, 2020.

