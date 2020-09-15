Advertisement

Sen. Capito to self-quarantine after exposure to person with coronavirus

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, plans to self-quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, plans to self-quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus(WDTV)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) -Republican West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Tuesday she plans to self-quarantine for 14 days after being told that she had been exposed to a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Capito said she was tested for the virus after contacting the U.S. Capitol’s attending physician, but she hasn’t received the results of her test.

“I learned recently that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus," Capito said in a news release. "While the test result has not come back yet, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution. I will make the test result public when it is available.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

